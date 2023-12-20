Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,161 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.99. The company had a trading volume of 643,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,040. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.36 and a 200 day moving average of $164.18. The stock has a market cap of $152.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.