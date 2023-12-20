Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 386,648 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 508,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 386,648 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $29,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 37,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 33.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.57. 1,678,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,301,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

