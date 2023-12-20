Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,248 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 83,180,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 38.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,825,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CARR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.16. 314,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996,571. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

