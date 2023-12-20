Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,327 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 581,715 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $51,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,852,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $380,211,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.68. 824,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,865. The company has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

