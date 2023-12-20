Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.54

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.54 and last traded at $44.54, with a volume of 5049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.35.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $833.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCOM. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

