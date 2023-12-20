Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 728 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6,940.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA TFI opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.95 and a one year high of $47.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

