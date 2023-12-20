Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 760 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

