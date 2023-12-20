Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 54,193 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 153.8% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 8,801,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,516,000 after buying an additional 5,334,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,312,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,211,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,925,000 after purchasing an additional 432,409 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,219,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,033,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,940,000 after purchasing an additional 315,620 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.64.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

