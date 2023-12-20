Fifth Third Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $247.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.45 and its 200 day moving average is $240.29.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

