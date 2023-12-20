Fifth Third Securities Inc. Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $179.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.48 and a 200 day moving average of $160.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $179.47.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

