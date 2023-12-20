Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152,682 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,294,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 457,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,881,000 after buying an additional 27,714 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 344,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,549,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,205,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,258,000 after buying an additional 932,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,567,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,590,000 after purchasing an additional 158,633 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

