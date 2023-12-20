Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $2.32 Million Position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,996,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 1,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 191,885 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XME opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $59.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.54.

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

