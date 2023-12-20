Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWG opened at $182.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.12 and a 52-week high of $185.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.05. The firm has a market cap of $785.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.4797 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.