Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $242.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.39 and a 200 day moving average of $221.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.04 and a 12 month high of $242.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.