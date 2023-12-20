Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.85. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.