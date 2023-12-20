Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

BATS MOAT opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

