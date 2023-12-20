Fifth Third Securities Inc. Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after purchasing an additional 471,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $11,538,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 274,700 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,604,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 217,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.50. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

