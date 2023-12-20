Financial Survey: Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hua Hong Semiconductor and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hua Hong Semiconductor alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hua Hong Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A nLIGHT -23.80% -17.11% -14.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hua Hong Semiconductor and nLIGHT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hua Hong Semiconductor 1 0 0 0 1.00 nLIGHT 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

nLIGHT has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.78%. Given nLIGHT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Hua Hong Semiconductor.

This table compares Hua Hong Semiconductor and nLIGHT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hua Hong Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A nLIGHT $242.06 million 2.58 -$54.58 million ($1.12) -11.93

Hua Hong Semiconductor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than nLIGHT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of nLIGHT shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of nLIGHT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

nLIGHT beats Hua Hong Semiconductor on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hua Hong Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. The company provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. It also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services. In addition, the company provides multi-project wafer services; mask making services; and backend services, such as in-house testing, backside processing and dicing, and backend turnkey services, as well as assembly and testing services. Further, it engages in real estate development. Its products are used in consumer electronics, communications, computing, industrial, and automotive markets in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, Japan, and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Alliance Investment Ltd.

About nLIGHT

(Get Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and European countries, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.