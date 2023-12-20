Findev Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0056 per share on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

Findev Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TNSGF opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Findev has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

Findev Company Profile

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

