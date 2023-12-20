Findev Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0056 per share on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.
Findev Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TNSGF opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Findev has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.
Findev Company Profile
