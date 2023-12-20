First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $2.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $149.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.95 and a 200-day moving average of $141.36.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

