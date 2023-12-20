First National Bank Sioux Falls Invests $268,000 in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 98,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660,806 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 23,557.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,009,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,509 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,506.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,125,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,476 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,327,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,395 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,110,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

