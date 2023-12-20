First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (DTRE) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on January 9th

First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DTRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1027 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DTRE stock opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $45.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a market cap of $23.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,181,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,611,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

About First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF

The First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (DTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate stocks that support wired and wireless communication, data infrastructure, warehouses, and fulfillment centers. Selection and weighting of securities are based on three-month average trading values.

