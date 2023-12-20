First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on December 29th

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FFA opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 258.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

