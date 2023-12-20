First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on December 29th

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FFA opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- FuelCell Energy could be turning a corner
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.