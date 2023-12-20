First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on January 16th

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FPF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 94,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,822. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19.

In other news, insider Scott T. Fleming purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 30.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 73.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 96,306 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

