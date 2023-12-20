First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FPF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 66,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,726. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19.

Insider Activity at First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund news, insider Scott T. Fleming purchased 15,000 shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $247,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPF. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Further Reading

