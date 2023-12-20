First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by RiverTree Advisors LLC

RiverTree Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 6.6% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.27. 146,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,153. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

