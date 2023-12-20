First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from First Trust Mortgage Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FMY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $12.07.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
