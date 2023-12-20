First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from First Trust Mortgage Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE FMY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $12.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

