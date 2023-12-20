First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from First Trust Mortgage Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FMY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.89. 802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $12.07.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- It’s high time to take a look at HEICO Corporation
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Super investors suddenly buying these stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.