First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from First Trust Mortgage Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FMY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.89. 802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $12.07.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

