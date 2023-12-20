First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Holdings Cut by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. 99,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,748. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.06.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.