First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000.

FPE stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

