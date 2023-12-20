First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,893. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.29.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

