FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $178.00 to $187.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. FirstService traded as high as $166.27 and last traded at $164.50, with a volume of 4230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.08.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 80.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

