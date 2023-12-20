Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the quarter. Flowserve accounts for 2.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Flowserve worth $10,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,840,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth approximately $30,521,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,041,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,015,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Flowserve Stock Up 2.0 %

Flowserve stock opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

