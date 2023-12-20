Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Down to $27.22

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.22, but opened at $25.39. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 1,366,685 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on FLNC shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $672.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 260,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 54.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 802.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86,025 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

