Fluence Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,483 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,145% compared to the average daily volume of 842 put options.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

In other news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Fluence Energy by 20.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fluence Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fluence Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fluence Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 16.8 %

Shares of FLNC traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.66. 5,558,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 2.90.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $672.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FLNC

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.