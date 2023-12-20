Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,282,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,572 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $419,237,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

NYSE F traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,618,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,323,320. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

