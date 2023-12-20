Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 756,937 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 96,253 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of F stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. 13,773,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,334,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

