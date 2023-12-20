Fortress Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 8.1% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 78,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,105,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $409.16 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $409.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.39.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.