Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Gap Up to $16.50

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $16.97. Fulton Financial shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 142,689 shares.

FULT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Fulton Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.75 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 576.4% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

