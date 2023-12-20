Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) is Triad Investment Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Triad Investment Management raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Gartner makes up approximately 5.8% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 926.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,599,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $123,532,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $450.21. 66,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,782. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $469.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

