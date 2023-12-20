GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.36 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

GEE Group Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JOB opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of GEE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GEE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GEE Group by 630.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 215,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GEE Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 815,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

