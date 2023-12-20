GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.36 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.18%.

GEE Group Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JOB opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.69.

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOB. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of GEE Group by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GEE Group by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 215,770 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GEE Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 705,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 47,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of GEE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Further Reading

