General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Shares Gap Down to $66.71

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $66.71, but opened at $63.95. General Mills shares last traded at $64.99, with a volume of 1,717,710 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

