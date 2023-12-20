Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $403.00

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 403 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 402.17 ($5.09), with a volume of 55010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 391 ($4.94).
Several research analysts have weighed in on GEN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.06) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
In other Genuit Group news, insider Joe Vorih bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £21,120 ($26,710.51). Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.
