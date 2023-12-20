Geometric Wealth Advisors Invests $7.75 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,746,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $59.31. The stock had a trading volume of 89,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,258. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1582 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

