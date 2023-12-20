GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Down to $16.52

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.52, but opened at $16.02. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 681,396 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GCT

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $646.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth about $9,634,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth about $141,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth about $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.