GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Down to $16.52

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.52, but opened at $16.02. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 681,396 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.
GigaCloud Technology Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth about $9,634,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth about $141,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth about $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.
About GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GigaCloud Technology
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- It’s high time to take a look at HEICO Corporation
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Super investors suddenly buying these stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.