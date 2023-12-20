Gleason Group Inc. Buys 4,885 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 21.9% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,426,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 43,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $438.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $438.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.