Gleason Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Gleason Group Inc. reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $4,211,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.5 %

PH stock opened at $460.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $281.19 and a 12 month high of $462.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $414.57 and its 200 day moving average is $401.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.