Gleason Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $214.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.02.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

