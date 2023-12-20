Gleason Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $153.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

